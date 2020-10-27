Sachem Capital (NASDAQ:SACH) Trading Down 5.2%

Sachem Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SACH) shares were down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 86,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 87,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

About Sachem Capital (NASDAQ:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

