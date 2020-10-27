Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Shares Down 2.3%

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) shares traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.81. 2,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.