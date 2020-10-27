AdvisorShares DWA FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Shares Down 1.7%

AdvisorShares DWA FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) dropped 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $31.97. Approximately 20,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 15,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72.

