Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 35,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 178,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

About Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

