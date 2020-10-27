Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) Shares Down 69.5%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD) shares dropped 69.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

About Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHOD)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Predictive Technology Group Shares Up 4.8%
Predictive Technology Group Shares Up 4.8%
TV Asahi Shares Down 1.2%
TV Asahi Shares Down 1.2%
CK Infrastructure Trading 2% Higher
CK Infrastructure Trading 2% Higher
iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN Stock Price Down 4.2%
iPath US Treasury 5-year Bull ETN Stock Price Down 4.2%
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1%
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.1%
Sachem Capital Trading Down 5.2%
Sachem Capital Trading Down 5.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report