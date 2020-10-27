Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.31. 65,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 23,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

