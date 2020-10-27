London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Up 0.7%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LKREF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust ("Link REIT", Hong Kong stock code: 823), is Managed by Link Asset Management Limited, we are the first Real Estate Investment Trust listed in Hong Kong. With a portfolio comprising retail facilities, car parks and offices across Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, we serve local communities by fashioning dynamic urban destinations that enhance our tenants' businesses, engage shoppers and visitors with delightful experiences, and promote a shared sense of community.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.