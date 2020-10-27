Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Shares of Imperial Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) traded up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44. 4,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Metals from $2.60 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of base and precious metals projects. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and a 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

