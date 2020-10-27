Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) Stock Price Down 1%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.72. Approximately 644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 8,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.