Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 29.9%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF)’s share price shot up 29.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.64 and last traded at $62.64. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.75 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

