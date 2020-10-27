Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Trading Down 0.7%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 7,842 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Shares Down 1%
CBTX Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
TRI Pointe Group Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Altra Industrial Motion Upgraded by BidaskClub to "Buy"
Highway 50 Gold Trading 6.8% Higher
Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp's Q4 2020 Earnings
