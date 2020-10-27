Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Trading Down 0.7%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 7,842 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.