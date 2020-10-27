Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 4.3%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 186,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 389,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Shares Down 1%
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Shares Down 1%
CBTX Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
CBTX Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
TRI Pointe Group Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
TRI Pointe Group Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Altra Industrial Motion Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Altra Industrial Motion Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”
Highway 50 Gold Trading 6.8% Higher
Highway 50 Gold Trading 6.8% Higher
Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report