Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 4.3%

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 186,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 389,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.50.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

