Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Financial Contrast

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Paychex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of PAE shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Paychex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of PAE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Paychex and PAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex $4.04 billion 7.34 $1.10 billion $3.00 27.49 PAE N/A N/A $1.46 million $0.07 131.29

Paychex has higher revenue and earnings than PAE. Paychex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Paychex has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAE has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paychex and PAE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex 2 8 1 0 1.91 PAE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paychex presently has a consensus target price of $75.92, suggesting a potential downside of 7.96%. Given Paychex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Paychex is more favorable than PAE.

Profitability

This table compares Paychex and PAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex 26.26% 38.70% 12.01% PAE N/A 19.16% 1.58%

Summary

Paychex beats PAE on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, including Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workers' compensation, business-owner policies, and commercial auto, as well as health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, recruiting, and onboarding solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. Paychex, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing. Its services include expeditionary construction; national army and police training, and civil infrastructure support; foreign assistance and global stability operations; and criminal justice sector development. Its customers include the U.S. government, international agencies, and foreign governments. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

