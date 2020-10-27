First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89. Approximately 287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

