North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Shares Down 5%

North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 9,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 87,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

About North American Nickel (CVE:NAN)

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. It engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Greenland, Canada, and the United States. The company's principal project is the Maniitsoq property, nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project that consists of two exploration licenses covering an area of 2,985 square kilometers located in Greenland.

