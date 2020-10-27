Critical Analysis: Heritage Global (HGBL) vs. Its Peers

Heritage Global (NASDAQ: HGBL) is one of 193 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Heritage Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Global has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global’s peers have a beta of 4.97, meaning that their average share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Heritage Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Global 17.16% 36.25% 19.84% Heritage Global Competitors -22.64% -57.09% -27.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heritage Global Competitors 1596 6227 10639 490 2.53

Heritage Global presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Global $26.17 million $3.90 million 11.73 Heritage Global Competitors $2.67 billion $333.32 million 10.47

Heritage Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heritage Global beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; accounts receivable brokerage services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt. The company also provides value-added capital and financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, and traditional asset disposition sales, as well as specialty financing solutions to investors in charged-off and nonperforming asset portfolios. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

