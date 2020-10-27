Head-To-Head Survey: Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Superconductor Technologies (NYSE:SCON)

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Nokia has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nokia and Superconductor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia $26.12 billion 0.91 $7.84 million $0.25 16.92 Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 5.44 -$9.23 million N/A N/A

Nokia has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nokia and Superconductor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia 0 7 6 0 2.46 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia presently has a consensus price target of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Nokia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Nokia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia 2.76% 9.26% 3.59% Superconductor Technologies N/A -378.67% -247.89%

Summary

Nokia beats Superconductor Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services. The company also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, it provides network infrastructure and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, the company offers network planning, implementation, operation, and maintenance services. Additionally, it provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. The company has a strategic collaboration with Microsoft. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

