Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) vs. Creative Realities (OTCMKTS:CREX) Critical Analysis

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International -119.45% -2,671.00% 966.57% Creative Realities -73.60% -52.31% -20.90%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grown Rogue International and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $3.92 million 1.93 N/A N/A N/A Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.37 $1.04 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Risk and Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of -626.82, meaning that its share price is 62,782% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Grown Rogue International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

