Head to Head Contrast: Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Shift Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $7.21 billion 0.31 $184.40 million $9.46 12.32 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Asbury Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Shift Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Asbury Automotive Group and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Shift Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus target price of $116.86, indicating a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Asbury Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asbury Automotive Group is more favorable than Shift Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 2.32% 27.07% 6.05% Shift Technologies N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Summary

Asbury Automotive Group beats Shift Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 97 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 83 dealership locations; and 25 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

