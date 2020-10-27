Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) & Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG) Critical Comparison

Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) and Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSE:PZG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

3.7% of Western Copper and Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Paramount Gold Nevada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Western Copper and Gold has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Gold Nevada has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Copper and Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper and Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Gold Nevada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Gold Nevada has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Given Paramount Gold Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Gold Nevada is more favorable than Western Copper and Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper and Gold N/A -4.49% -4.44% Paramount Gold Nevada -968.78% -14.04% -12.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Copper and Gold and Paramount Gold Nevada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper and Gold N/A N/A -$1.33 million ($0.02) -58.00 Paramount Gold Nevada $730,000.00 52.53 -$6.43 million ($0.23) -4.91

Western Copper and Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Gold Nevada. Western Copper and Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Gold Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Copper and Gold beats Paramount Gold Nevada on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing the Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.