Reviewing Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) & PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restoration Robotics and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 4.28 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -2.67 PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A

PolyPid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Restoration Robotics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Restoration Robotics and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 0 4 0 3.00

PolyPid has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Restoration Robotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Restoration Robotics and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86% PolyPid N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PolyPid beats Restoration Robotics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections. PolyPid Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

