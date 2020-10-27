$118.76 Million in Sales Expected for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $118.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.70 million and the highest is $120.50 million. Novocure reported sales of $92.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year sales of $458.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $464.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $551.10 million, with estimates ranging from $506.70 million to $588.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Novocure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,012.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.95. Novocure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.89.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,500 shares of company stock worth $13,661,901 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Novocure by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

