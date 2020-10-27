Facebook (FB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Facebook to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts expect Facebook to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.90. The company has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.