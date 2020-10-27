SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Trading Down 2.6%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.92 and last traded at $123.84. 8,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 6,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $105.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,053,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

