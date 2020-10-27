Contrasting Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Itron and Teradyne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron $2.50 billion 1.15 $49.01 million $3.32 21.55 Teradyne $2.29 billion 6.48 $467.47 million $2.86 31.33

Teradyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Itron. Itron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Itron and Teradyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron 1 1 7 1 2.80 Teradyne 1 2 2 0 2.20

Itron currently has a consensus price target of $77.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Teradyne has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.39%. Given Teradyne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teradyne is more favorable than Itron.

Profitability

This table compares Itron and Teradyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron -0.96% 11.97% 3.30% Teradyne 22.94% 43.96% 23.81%

Risk & Volatility

Itron has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teradyne has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Itron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Teradyne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Itron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teradyne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teradyne beats Itron on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc., a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing. The Networked Solutions segment provides a combination of communicating devices, such as smart meters, modules, endpoints, and sensors; network infrastructure; and associated application software for acquiring and transporting application-specific data. The Outcomes segment offers enhanced software and services for managing, organizing, analyzing, and interpreting data to enhance decision making, maximize operational profitability, drive resource efficiency, and deliver results for consumers, utilities, and smart cities. In addition, it offers software implementation, project management, installation, consulting, and post-sale maintenance support services, as well as cloud and software-as-a-service; and extended or customer-specific warranties. It offers its products and services under the Itron brand. The company markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities and municipalities. Itron, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment also provides FLEX test platform systems; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and DRAM; and ETS platform for semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. It serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. The Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative, autonomous mobile, and advanced robotic control software for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment also offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, LTE-A, and 5G technologies; IQcell, a multi-device cellular signaling test solution; IQgig test solution; and turnkey test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.

