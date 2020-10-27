Comparing Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Science Applications International (OTCMKTS:SAIC)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Science Applications International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $6.38 billion 0.69 $226.00 million $5.66 13.40

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 3.00% 25.96% 6.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eviation Aircraft and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 0 0 10 0 3.00

Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $101.11, indicating a potential upside of 33.34%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Eviation Aircraft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

