Contrasting Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) and The Competition

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE: NOG) is one of 268 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Northern Oil and Gas to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas’ peers have a beta of 2.05, meaning that their average share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $472.40 million -$76.32 million 1.39 Northern Oil and Gas Competitors $7.37 billion $357.76 million 6.25

Northern Oil and Gas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Northern Oil and Gas. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 40.47% 16.23% 4.93% Northern Oil and Gas Competitors -95.16% 36.87% -0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northern Oil and Gas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Northern Oil and Gas Competitors 2715 9973 13540 448 2.44

Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 193.89%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 81.81%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas peers beat Northern Oil and Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. As of December 31, 2019, it owned working interests in 6,156 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 163.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

