Blind Creek Resources (CVE:BCK) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Shares of Blind Creek Resources Ltd (CVE:BCK) fell 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 14,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 64,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.51. The company has a market cap of $391,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57.

Blind Creek Resources Company Profile

Blind Creek Resources Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Blende property located in the Mayo Mining District of the Yukon Territory.

