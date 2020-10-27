Head to Head Review: Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) and Vail Resorts (OTCMKTS:MTN)

Littlefield (OTCMKTS:LTFD) and Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Littlefield has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Littlefield and Vail Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Littlefield N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 5.01 $98.83 million $3.19 76.73

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Littlefield.

Profitability

This table compares Littlefield and Vail Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littlefield N/A N/A N/A Vail Resorts 5.03% 7.37% 2.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Vail Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of Littlefield shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Vail Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Littlefield and Vail Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littlefield 0 0 0 0 N/A Vail Resorts 0 3 7 0 2.70

Vail Resorts has a consensus target price of $229.56, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Littlefield.

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Littlefield on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Littlefield

Littlefield Corporation, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates bingo halls in the United States. The company was formerly known as American Bingo & Gaming Corporation. Littlefield Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,400 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

