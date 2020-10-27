Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.54. Approximately 120,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 206,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDL. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 3,409.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 57.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3x Shares by 83.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily India Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily India Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Indus India Index. The Indus India Index, which is designed to replicate the Indian equity markets as a whole, through a group of 50 Indian stocks selected from a universe of the largest companies listed on two Indian exchanges.

