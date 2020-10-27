Contrasting Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) & ABM Industries (OTCMKTS:ABM)

Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Environmental Service Professionals has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its share price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABM Industries has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Environmental Service Professionals and ABM Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A ABM Industries 0 2 4 0 2.67

ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given ABM Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries -0.08% 10.85% 4.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Environmental Service Professionals and ABM Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries $6.50 billion 0.37 $127.40 million $2.05 17.51

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ABM Industries beats Environmental Service Professionals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Environmental Service Professionals Company Profile

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental consulting services for addressing mold and moisture intrusion and the associated acute or chronic issues that impact the interior air quality of commercial and residential buildings. The company offers Certified Environmental Home Inspector (CEHI) program, a training, certification, inspection, and results reporting analysis program that provides moisture and toxin inspection, as well as energy use awareness to residential and commercial clients. It also provides cross-training on CEHI programs for insurance companies, underwriters, and loss control and risk management personnel. Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. was formerly known as Pacific Environmental Sampling, Inc. and changed its name to Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. in October 2006. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Palm Springs, California.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

