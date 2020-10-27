CBRE Group (CBRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect CBRE Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

