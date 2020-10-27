Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Shares Down 2.6%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

