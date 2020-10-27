LPL Financial (LPLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPLA opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 14,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $1,258,198.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,744.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock worth $3,363,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

