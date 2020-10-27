ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)’s stock price were down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $403,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $571,000.

