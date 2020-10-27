American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will post sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $237.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

