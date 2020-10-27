One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Million

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $12.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $12.60 million. One Stop Systems reported sales of $14.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $53.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $53.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $63.85 million, with estimates ranging from $60.60 million to $67.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $11.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OSS shares. ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised One Stop Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a P/E ratio of 115.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $127,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Reardon sold 11,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $29,496.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,191,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,192.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,823 shares of company stock worth $306,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Stop Systems stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of One Stop Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

