Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $976.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.28 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,863,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $33,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $25,904,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after buying an additional 395,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

