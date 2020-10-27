Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $30,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $200,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $6.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.74. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

