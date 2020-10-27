Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30,000.00

Brokerages expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce $30,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $200,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.24 million, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $6.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%.
Motus GI stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.74. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system, a medical device, which indicates to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.
