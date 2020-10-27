$49.33 Million in Sales Expected for MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report sales of $49.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MobileIron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.90 million and the highest is $49.60 million. MobileIron posted sales of $52.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MobileIron will report full year sales of $208.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $208.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $214.97 million, with estimates ranging from $212.00 million to $216.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MobileIron.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MobileIron by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 20.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in MobileIron by 25.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MobileIron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in MobileIron by 75.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOBL opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. MobileIron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $821.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.31.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

