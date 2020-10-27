Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. ValuEngine downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

