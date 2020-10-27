Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $317.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $318.70 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $331.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $139,485.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock worth $2,252,820 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

VRNT stock opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 210.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

