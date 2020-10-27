Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX):

10/23/2020 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

10/19/2020 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2020 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

