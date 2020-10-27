Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) in the last few weeks:

10/26/2020 – Ardmore Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2020 – Ardmore Shipping had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $7.50 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Ardmore Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

10/19/2020 – Ardmore Shipping had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ASC opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Ardmore Shipping Co alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.