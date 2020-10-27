Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.52.

Shares of LVS opened at $49.13 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 111.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

