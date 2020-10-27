Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank OZK’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OZK. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,671,000 after buying an additional 1,837,160 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 106.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,005,000 after acquiring an additional 614,895 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 27.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 402,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 25.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

