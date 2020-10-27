Stepan Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stepan in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,114.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $52,702.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,501.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,201 shares of company stock worth $2,799,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stepan by 1,612.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

