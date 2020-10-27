WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.26. 960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.