Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Issued By Barrington Research

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $164.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Earnings History and Estimates for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ardmore Shipping
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ardmore Shipping
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank OZK’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank OZK’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Stepan Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
Stepan Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF Stock Price Down 1.5%
WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF Stock Price Down 1.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report