Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Issued By Barrington Research

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snap-on in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $164.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $172.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total value of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 17.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 7.3% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

