ViacomCBS Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $28.75 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Earnings History and Estimates for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ardmore Shipping
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ardmore Shipping
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank OZK’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank OZK’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Stepan Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
Stepan Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share
WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF Stock Price Down 1.5%
WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF Stock Price Down 1.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report