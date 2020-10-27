ViacomCBS Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $28.75 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $1,432,855,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $169,437,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,249,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

